Edesa Biotech and InflaRx: Advancing ARDS Treatment with Bevacizumab

Edesa Biotech ((EDSA)), Inflarx N.V. ((IFRX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The clinical study titled Phase 2 Clinical Platform Trial Investigating Multiple Therapeutic Options for the Treatment of Hospitalized Patients With Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of host-directed therapeutics in adults with ARDS. This study is significant as it explores innovative treatments for a critical condition affecting respiratory function.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the drug bevacizumab, administered as a single IV dose of 500 mg, against a placebo. Bevacizumab is intended to treat ARDS by potentially improving patient outcomes.

Study Design: This is a Phase 2, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study. Participants are randomly assigned to either the bevacizumab or placebo group, with masking applied to participants, care providers, and investigators to maintain the study’s integrity. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 20, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 24, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and the availability of updated information.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could influence the stock performance of involved companies like Edesa Biotech and InflaRx, as positive results may boost investor confidence and market value. The study’s progress is also relevant in the context of the competitive biotech industry, where advancements in ARDS treatment are highly anticipated.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

