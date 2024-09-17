Edenred SE Announces Capital Reduction

EDENRED (FR:EDEN) has released an update.

Edenred SE has reduced its share capital by canceling 4,502,462 treasury shares, which is 1.80% of its total share capital, following a buyback program. The cancellation leaves Edenred with a total of 245,085,597 shares, each with a nominal value of 2 euros. Edenred is a prominent digital platform for services and payments, connecting over 60 million users with 2 million partner merchants worldwide.

