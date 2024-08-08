Edenor SA Unanimously Approves Mid-Year Financials

Edenor SA (EDN) has released an update.

Edenor SA, an Argentine electricity distribution company, has successfully conducted a Board of Directors meeting via Microsoft Teams to approve the interim financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2024. The meeting, in compliance with legal requirements and the company’s bylaws, was attended by all directors and supervisory committee members, culminating in the unanimous approval of the financial documents. The proceedings were authorized for signature by the Company Chairman, confirming the financial position as of mid-2024.

