Edenor SA, Argentina’s leading electricity distributor, received a significant boost as Moody’s Local Argentina upgraded its long-term issuer rating from BBB+.ar to A.ar, maintaining a stable outlook. This upgrade reflects the company’s improved financial standing and could positively influence investor sentiment.

