Edenor SA Announces Robust Mid-Year Profits

Edenor SA, an Argentine utility company, has reported a profit of 107,580 million ARS for the period ending June 30, 2024, denoting a strong financial performance. The comprehensive income matches the profit figure, and the company’s equity sits at 896,498 million ARS, with the main shareholder holding 51% of Class A shares. Importantly, the company’s shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as the Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos, and there are no convertible debt securities or stock options outstanding.

