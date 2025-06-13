Edenor SA Announces Change in Statutory Auditor

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Edenor SA ( (EDN) ).

On June 13, 2025, Edenor SA announced the resignation of Mr. Lisandro Vazquez Giménez from his role as Regular Statutory Auditor, a position he was appointed to during the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting on April 28, 2025. His resignation follows his disassociation from the National General Audit Office, which had proposed his appointment. Mrs. Vivian Haydee Stenghele, previously appointed as Alternate Statutory Auditor, will take over his responsibilities. This change in the auditing team may impact the company’s governance and oversight processes, potentially affecting stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (EDN) stock is a Buy with a $36.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Edenor SA stock, see the EDN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EDN is a Neutral.

Edenor SA’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are key strengths, although liquidity challenges due to negative free cash flow and moderate technical indicators temper the overall score.

More about Edenor SA

Edenor SA, officially known as Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, operates in Argentina as a distribution and marketing company. It is primarily involved in the distribution of electricity, serving as a key player in the energy sector within the northern region of the country.

Average Trading Volume: 118,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.42B

