Edenor Reports Strong H1 2024 Financials

Edenor SA (EDN) has released an update.

Edenor SA has reported a significant operating profit of ARS 82,650 million for the first half of 2024, driven by provisional electricity rate adjustments and increased investments aimed at enhancing service quality. The company has successfully navigated the challenges of electric rates normalization and continued to invest, demonstrating a 32% increase in investments compared to the previous year, while also reporting a profit of ARS 107,580 million. These financial achievements underscore Edenor’s commitment to service improvement and operational efficiency, despite a slight decrease in electricity sales.

For further insights into EDN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.