Eden Innovations Sees Surge in OptiBlend Orders from US Data Centers

The latest update is out from Eden Innovations ( (AU:EDE) ).

Eden Innovations Ltd has reported a significant increase in orders for its OptiBlend kits, with recent sales to US data centers reaching USD$487,000, which is 80% of their total annual US sales for FY 2025. This surge in demand, including a notable order for a US court, positions the company to exceed its previous annual sales figures by 30% with eight months remaining in FY 2026, highlighting a strong market presence and potential growth in the energy efficiency sector.

More about Eden Innovations

Eden Innovations Ltd is a company operating in the technology sector, focusing on innovative solutions such as the OptiBlend system, which is used in diesel-powered generators. The company is engaged in providing products that enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions, targeting markets like data centers and other industries requiring reliable power solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 441,613

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.51M

