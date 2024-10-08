Eden Innovations Director’s Holdings Update

Eden Innovations Ltd (AU:EDE) has released an update.

Eden Innovations Ltd has reported a change in the holdings of Director Gregory Howard Solomon, with a notable expiry of EDEO options resulting in a reduced number of securities held. Solomon maintains a significant interest through both direct and indirect holdings, with over 11 million direct ordinary shares and a similar scale of indirect holdings remaining unaffected. This change in director’s interest has been formally notified to the ASX in compliance with listing rules.

For further insights into AU:EDE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.