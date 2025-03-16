Edelweiss Financial Services Refutes Allegations in Media Report

An announcement from Edelweiss Financial Services Limited ( (IN:EDELWEISS) ) is now available.

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited has addressed a media report concerning an FIR filed by Ecstasy Realty Pvt Ltd, clarifying that Ecstasy is a defaulting borrower owing approximately ₹1,683 crores. The company emphasized that the dispute is civil in nature and has been ongoing in the Bombay High Court since 2022, with no interim relief granted to Ecstasy. Edelweiss highlighted its efforts to resolve the matter, which have been met with continued litigation from Ecstasy. The company refuted allegations of impropriety and siphoning, asserting that all financial transactions were conducted transparently. Edelweiss remains committed to recovering outstanding dues and protecting shareholder value, criticizing the media narrative for omitting key facts and presenting a one-sided view.

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of products and services including asset reconstruction, investment banking, and financial advisory. The company is focused on providing financial solutions and services to a diverse clientele, maintaining a strong presence in the Indian financial market.

