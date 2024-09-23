EDA Group Secures Major California Lease Deal

EDA Group Holdings Limited (HK:2505) has released an update.

EDA Group Holdings Limited has announced a significant lease agreement through its subsidiary, EDA International, Inc., for a warehouse and office space in Fontana, California. The five-year lease, commencing on November 1, 2024, involves an initial base rent of US$1.08 per square foot per month, with a total commitment of approximately US$18.6 million. The deal, exempt from shareholder approval yet still a discloseable transaction, will be funded through the Global Offering and the group’s internal resources.

