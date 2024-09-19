EDA Group Holdings Reports Circular Despatch Delay

EDA Group Holdings Limited (HK:2505) has released an update.

EDA Group Holdings Limited announces a delay in the despatch of a circular to shareholders regarding further details of a Lease Agreement for premises in New Jersey, initially set for 19 September 2024. The company has been granted a waiver from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the delay, with a new expected despatch date on or before 30 September 2024. This adjustment allows the company additional time required to prepare the circular.

