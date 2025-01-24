EDA Group Holdings Expands U.S. Operations with New Lease Agreement

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

EDA Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:2505) ) has provided an announcement.

EDA Group Holdings Limited has entered into a lease agreement through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDA International, Inc., for a property in Houston, Texas. This transaction, classified as discloseable, involves a warehouse and office space of approximately 373,860 square feet. The lease term is 65 months, with a base rent starting at US$0.45 per square foot per month, amounting to about US$10.8 million over the term. This strategic move enhances EDA’s logistics and distribution capabilities in the U.S., indicating an expansion of their operational footprint in a key market.

