ECS Botanics Secures Funds for Cannabis Growth

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd has received a $118k Victorian government grant and increased its Asset Finance facility with National Australia Bank by $3.4 million to further expand into live rosin cartridge production. This financial boost aims to enhance ECS’s product line and support other growth initiatives in the increasingly popular medicinal cannabis vaping market. The moves are set to increase production, sales, and offer a healthier, more discreet alternative for medicinal cannabis consumption.

