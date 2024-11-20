ECR Minerals Unveils Promising Drilling Results in Victoria

ECR Minerals (GB:ECR) has released an update.

ECR Minerals has reported promising initial results from its diamond drilling campaign at the Tambo Gold Project in Victoria, Australia. The drilling revealed high-grade gold intercepts, with the best results from the Duke of Cornwall Lode reaching up to 24 g/t Au. These findings highlight the potential for further exploration and development, boosting confidence in the project’s geological prospects.

