ECR Minerals to Sell Surplus Land, Boost Exploration

ECR Minerals (GB:ECR) has released an update.

ECR Minerals has accepted a conditional offer of A$225,000 for the sale of surplus land in Victoria, Australia, which will be settled in cash. This strategic move allows the company to bypass real estate agent fees, saving costs and time, while the proceeds will be reinvested into exploration and operational activities. The sale is part of ECR’s broader strategy to optimize asset value and accelerate growth in its gold projects.

