ECR Minerals Issues New Shares for Cash Conservation

ECR Minerals PLC, a gold exploration and development company, has issued 21,250,000 new ordinary shares, including remuneration shares to their Chairman and Managing Director, both of whom received 9,375,000 shares each, equating to 2.08% of the company’s enlarged issued share capital. The shares were issued at 0.24 pence each, matching the average price over the prior 14 trading days. This move aims to conserve cash resources, and the new shares are expected to be admitted for trading on the AIM market around 23 September 2024.

