ECR Minerals Gears Up for Tambo Gold Drilling

ECR Minerals (GB:ECR) has released an update.

ECR Minerals PLC, a gold exploration and development company, has started civil works and engaged a drilling contractor for their upcoming maiden diamond drilling program at the Tambo gold project in Victoria, Australia. Following positive results from preliminary assays and soil samples, including a notable 52.2 g/t Au at the historic Duke of Cornwall Mine, the company’s confidence in the project has been bolstered. The drilling campaign, aimed at further exploring the potential of the Tambo project, is set to commence soon.

