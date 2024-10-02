ECR Minerals Extends Director Salary Sacrifice Scheme

ECR Minerals (GB:ECR) has released an update.

ECR Minerals PLC, the gold exploration and development company, has continued its salary sacrifice scheme, issuing new ordinary shares to directors in place of salaries to conserve cash resources. The scheme, which aligns the board with shareholders, has been extended for another year as the company reviews the arrangements. This issuance of 11,245,314 new shares reflects the company’s strategy to align with shareholders and demonstrates the board’s confidence in ECR’s asset potential.

