ECR Minerals Advances Gold Exploration in Queensland

ECR Minerals PLC has completed trenching and sampling at the Blue Mountain and Lolworth Projects in Queensland, aiming to assess the commercial viability of these historically gold-producing fields. With laboratory results pending and a 5-year extension application submitted for Blue Mountain, ECR is also advancing exploration in Lolworth, where initial findings show promise with visible gold and high-grade rock samples. The company remains well-funded for its exploration initiatives, having recently confirmed the acquisition of Blue Mountain with shares now trading on AIM.

