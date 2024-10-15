ECP Emerging Growth Outpaces Market Indices

ECP Emerging Growth Ltd. (AU:ECP) has released an update.

ECP Emerging Growth Ltd. reports solid portfolio performance in their September 2024 quarterly report, significantly outperforming Small Ordinaries and All Ordinaries indices with a high-conviction portfolio strategy focused on Australian small to mid-cap companies. The company’s Net Tangible Asset Value increased by 8.6% from the previous quarter, with dividends fully franked and a strategy that weathered global market volatility and interest rate changes well. No new companies were added to or removed from the portfolio during the quarter.

