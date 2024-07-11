Ecora Resources Surpasses Q2 Royalty Expectations

Ecora Resources (GB:ECOR) has released an update.

Ecora Resources PLC has reported that their Q2 saleable volumes and royalty income from Kestrel exceeded expectations, with 1.3 million tons generating $26.6 million, contributing to a robust half-year performance. The company’s H1 volumes reached the higher end of the full-year guidance, which projected a 15-25% increase from the previous year, with no plans to adjust the full-year volume guidance despite anticipating minimal H2 volumes. Ecora’s strategic shift from coal to commodities supporting a sustainable future has positioned them as a leading royalty company, with a strong demand outlook for their commodities over the next decade.

