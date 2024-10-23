Ecora Resources Sees Strong Growth Amid Commodity Upswing

Ecora Resources (GB:ECOR) has released an update.

Ecora Resources reports a promising Q3 2024 with a 15% increase in portfolio contribution, driven by a robust pipeline of industrial commodities essential for a sustainable future. Noteworthy developments include the ramp-up of underground operations at Voisey’s Bay and a successful acquisition of a rare earths project in South Africa. With strong growth prospects, Ecora is well-positioned to capitalize on recovering commodity prices and increased production levels in the coming years.

