Ecora Resources Director Joins Capital Limited Board

Ecora Resources PLC announced that Graeme Dacomb, currently an independent Non-Executive Director at Ecora, will join Capital Limited as an independent Non-Executive Director starting December 1, 2024. This move highlights the active roles and influence of Ecora’s leadership within the broader financial market.

