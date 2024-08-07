Ecopetrol S.A. Announces Strategic Debt Redemption

Ecopetrol SA (EC) has released an update.

Ecopetrol S.A. has announced its decision to partially redeem $250 million of its 5.375% Notes due in 2026, as a strategic move to manage its debt. The redemption, scheduled for September 5, 2024, will be executed at a price slightly above the principal, including accrued interest. This action aligns with the company’s financial plan and demonstrates their proactive approach to handling upcoming maturities.

For further insights into EC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.