Ecopetrol S.A. Announces Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting for November 2025

The latest update is out from Ecopetrol SA ( (EC) ).

Ecopetrol S.A. has announced an extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for November 11, 2025, in Bogota, Colombia. The meeting will be conducted in person with electronic voting options and live streaming available. Shareholders are encouraged to attend with smart devices, and provisions have been made for those unable to do so. The agenda includes safety guidelines, quorum verification, and amendments to corporate bylaws, indicating potential strategic shifts within the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (EC) stock is a Buy with a $9.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on EC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EC is a Outperform.

Ecopetrol’s strong valuation, characterized by a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, is a significant positive factor. Financial performance is stable, but challenges such as high leverage and declining free cash flow need addressing. The earnings call provided a mixed sentiment with operational successes overshadowed by external financial pressures. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which slightly dampens the overall score.

More about Ecopetrol SA

Ecopetrol S.A. is a Colombian company operating in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in the exploration, production, and distribution of petroleum and natural gas products. It is a major player in the energy sector in Colombia and focuses on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,933,109

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $17.74B

