Ecopetrol Granted $250M International Loan Approval

Ecopetrol S.A. has received approval from Colombia’s Ministry of Finance to secure a $250 million loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. The five-year loan, earmarked for non-investment expenditures such as repaying debts due in 2026, features a variable interest rate with the principal due at maturity. The agreement, subject to New York state laws, includes provisions for early repayment in case of default by Ecopetrol.

