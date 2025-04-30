Economic Investment Trust Limited Announces Shareholder Meeting Results and Share Split

The latest update is out from Economic Investment ( (TSE:EVT) ).

Economic Investment Trust Limited announced the results of its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, where all director nominees were elected, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditors. Additionally, shareholders approved a ten-for-one share split of the company’s common shares. This share split, effective for shareholders of record on May 14, 2025, aims to enhance share liquidity and accessibility without altering shareholder ownership proportions. The company’s shares will trade with due bills until May 22, 2025, and on an ex-distribution basis starting May 23, 2025.

Economic Investment Trust Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker EVT and engages in managing a diversified portfolio of investments.

