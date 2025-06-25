Ecolomondo Advances Testing of Recovered Carbon Black Processing Line

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Ecolomondo Corporation ( (TSE:ECM) ) has provided an update.

Ecolomondo Corporation announced that testing of its recovered carbon black processing line at the Hawkesbury facility is progressing well, with successful production runs yielding 12 metric tons of high-quality recovered carbon black. This development is expected to enhance productivity and set the stage for the facility to process up to 1.5 million scrap tires annually, producing significant quantities of recovered carbon black, pyrolysis oil, steel, and process gas. The advancements in the Hawkesbury facility are part of Ecolomondo’s broader strategy to expand its operations and strengthen its position in the sustainable recycling industry.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ECM is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects significant financial challenges, including negative profitability and high leverage, which are major concerns. Technical indicators point to a neutral to bearish outlook, and poor valuation metrics further weigh down the score. Positive corporate events, while encouraging for future potential, do not yet mitigate the current financial weaknesses.

Ecolomondo Corporation, based in Québec, is a Canadian cleantech company specializing in proprietary Thermal Decomposition technology (TDP) to recycle scrap tire waste into valuable commodities such as recovered carbon black, oil, syngas, fiber, and steel. The company aims to be a leader in the cleantech industry and contribute to the global circular economy.

Average Trading Volume: 50,713

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$40.27M

