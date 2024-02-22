Ecolab Inc Welcomes Judson Althoff to Board of Directors

Ecolab Inc (ECL) has released an update.

Ecolab Inc. has announced the appointment of Judson Althoff, a high-profile executive with a strong background at Microsoft, Oracle, and EMC, to its board of directors. Althoff, currently Microsoft’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, will contribute his expertise to Ecolab’s Audit and Finance Committees. Meanwhile, the company bids farewell to director Barbara J. Beck, who has decided not to seek re-election due to personal reasons, leaving a legacy of valued service.

For further insights into ECL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.