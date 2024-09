EcoGraf (AU:EGR) has released an update.

Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd has reported a decrease in their voting power in EcoGraf Limited, from 6.32% to 5.31%, according to a recent substantial holding notice. The change, which reflects a reduction in the number of voting shares they hold from 28,710,060 to 24,123,420, marks a notable shift in the company’s shareholder structure.

