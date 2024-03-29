Eco Wave Power Reports Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Eco Wave Power Global Ab (WAVE) has released an update.

Eco Wave Power Global AB reports a remarkable 1076% revenue increase and a 36% reduction in net loss for 2023, alongside strategic advancements such as an investment agreement for its Los Angeles project and securing a license for its first commercial project in Portugal. Despite the general downturn in clean energy stocks, the company remains optimistic about the future of renewable energy markets and is preparing to buy back up to 10% of its stock to affirm confidence in its technology and financial stability.

