Eco Wave Power Advances Wave Energy Project in Taiwan

Eco Wave Power Global AB, an onshore wave energy technology company, has solidified its presence in Taiwan with CEO Inna Braverman’s visit following a sale agreement for a wave energy generation unit. The project, financed by I-Ke International Ocean Energy, will start with a 100KW pilot aiming to expand to a 20 MW station, positioning Taiwan as a key player in Asia-Pacific’s wave energy sector. Braverman’s visit included presenting the technology at the Taiwan Energy & Net Zero Conference and engaging with Taiwanese government officials to promote the innovative project.

