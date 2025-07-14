Eco Animal Health Reports Strong Financial Year and Advances R&D Pipeline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Eco Animal Health ( (GB:EAH) ).

Eco Animal Health reported a robust financial year ending March 2025, with revenue of £79.6m and a gross margin increase to 45%. The company saw significant growth in North America and made strides in its R&D pipeline, submitting a marketing authorization for its ECOVAXXIN® MS poultry vaccine to the European Medicines Agency. Despite challenging market conditions, Eco Animal Health maintained strong cash generation and completed the divestment of non-core assets to focus on its core operations and future growth.

Spark’s Take on GB:EAH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EAH is a Neutral.

Eco Animal Health’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position bolstered by a strong balance sheet and positive corporate events. However, profitability challenges, declining cash flow, and high valuation metrics weigh down its attractiveness. Technical indicators suggest caution, although recent strategic moves may offer potential upside if operational efficiencies improve.

More about Eco Animal Health

Eco Animal Health Group PLC is a global animal health company specializing in veterinary products, with a strong focus on research and development for pigs and poultry. The company is known for its flagship product, Aivlosin®, and is expanding its presence in North America and other key markets.

Average Trading Volume: 95,906

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £38.62M

