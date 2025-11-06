Eclipse Metals Confirms Continuous Carbonatite System in Greenland

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eclipse Metals Ltd. ( (AU:EPM) ) has provided an announcement.

Eclipse Metals Ltd has confirmed continuous carbonatite mineralisation at its Grønnedal prospect in Greenland, following over 700 meters of diamond drilling. This discovery supports the existing mineral resource estimate and positions Grønnedal as a significant rare-earth source for the EU and North America. Additionally, drilling at the Ivigtût site aims to explore multi-commodity mineralisation, further strengthening Eclipse’s role in Greenland’s emerging critical minerals sector.

More about Eclipse Metals Ltd.

Eclipse Metals Ltd is a company operating in the critical minerals sector, focusing on rare earth elements and polymetallic mineral systems. The company is engaged in mineral exploration, particularly in Greenland, where it targets carbonatite-hosted rare earth element systems and polymetallic mineralization.

YTD Price Performance: 40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 7,626,953

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$65.78M

