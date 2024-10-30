Eckoh Acquired by Bridgepoint Subsidiary for £169.3 Million

Eckoh plc (GB:ECK) has released an update.

Eckoh plc is set to be acquired by Eagle UK Bidco Limited, a subsidiary managed by Bridgepoint Advisers, through a cash acquisition valuing the company at approximately £169.3 million. The deal offers a premium over recent share prices and is expected to drive Eckoh’s growth through geographic expansion and product innovation under private ownership. This acquisition highlights Bridgepoint’s confidence in Eckoh’s potential, particularly in the secure payments and customer engagement software market.

