Echo IQ Advances US Commercialization of EchoSolv-AS

Echo IQ has made significant strides in its US commercialization strategy for EchoSolv-AS, with its integration at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a flagship site, and plans to expand to 60 more sites. The company is advancing discussions with larger hospital groups and pursuing a CPT code for reimbursement, which is crucial for adoption in the US healthcare sector. Echo IQ has also appointed Sam Dribin as CTO to enhance US integrations and product development, and is planning a listing on the OTCQB to increase investor awareness.

Echo IQ is an AI and medical technology company focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative medical devices. The company is primarily involved in the healthcare sector, with a significant emphasis on integrating its EchoSolv-AS technology into the US healthcare market.

YTD Price Performance: 17.39%

Average Trading Volume: 1,896,605

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$158.9M

