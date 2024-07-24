Echo Energy Reports Change in Major Holdings

Echo Energy (GB:ECHO) has released an update.

Echo Energy PLC has reported a change in major holdings, with Chadik Miah now holding 3.29% of the voting rights, a decrease from the previous notification of 4.18%. The notification, including the crossing of the threshold on July 15, 2024, was completed and submitted in London on July 23, 2024. This regulatory filing indicates a notable shift in the company’s ownership structure that could interest investors and market watchers.

