Echelon Resources: Comprehensive 2024 Annual Overview

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.

Echelon Resources Limited has published its 2024 Annual Report, which includes a comprehensive overview of the company’s operations, financials, and sustainability efforts. The report, which is intended for personal use, covers everything from production and reserves to community support initiatives and corporate governance. Investors and stakeholders can gain insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction as of 27 August 2024.

