EBR Systems, Inc. Announces New ASX Securities Quotation

EBR Systems, Inc. has announced a new application for the quotation of securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The company is set to quote 4,294 securities under the code EBR CDI 1:1 US PERSON PROHIBITED, with an issue date of February 28, 2025. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, and the securities are not subject to transfer restrictions. This announcement may enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional liquidity options for stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: 50.98%

Average Trading Volume: 558,339

