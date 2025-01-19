EBR Systems Advances Towards FDA Approval for Wireless Cardiac Device

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from EBR Systems, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:EBR) ).

EBR Systems, Inc. has successfully completed the FDA’s Pre-Approval Inspection for its wireless cardiac pacing device, with no observations noted. This achievement moves the Premarket Approval submission into its final phase, with anticipated regulatory approval by April 2025 and a commercial launch expected in the second half of 2025, reinforcing EBR’s position in the cardiac device industry.

Silicon Valley-based EBR Systems, Inc. specializes in advanced cardiac rhythm disease treatments with its proprietary Wireless Stimulation Endocardially (WiSE) technology. This technology offers wireless cardiac pacing, eliminating the need for problematic cardiac pacing leads, and is designed for heart failure patients requiring Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT). Future innovations may extend to other conditions such as bradycardia.

YTD Price Performance: 45.59%

Average Trading Volume: 412,447

