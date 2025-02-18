EBOS Group Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An update from EBOS Group Limited ( (AU:EBO) ) is now available.

EBOS Group Limited has announced the quotation of 4,114 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, issued under an employee incentive scheme. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and reward its employees, potentially leading to further engagement and retention of key talent.

More about EBOS Group Limited

EBOS Group Limited operates within the healthcare and animal care sectors, providing a wide range of products and services. The company is prominently focused on distributing healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical supplies across Australia and New Zealand.

YTD Price Performance: 9.97%

Average Trading Volume: 29,657

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.34B

