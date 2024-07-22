EBOS Group Issues New Performance Rights

EBOS Group Limited (AU:EBO) has released an update.

EBOS Group Limited has issued 478,696 Performance Rights, which represent 45.36% of these rights on issue, as part of their Performance Rights Plan, with vesting based on the company’s financial performance and employee tenure from July 2024 to June 2027. These rights could convert into ordinary shares or cash upon vesting, with no dividend entitlement before then and no payment required from holders at grant or exercise. The total number of Performance Rights after this issue is 1,534,110.

