EBOS Group Expands Share Base with Employee Plan Issuance

An update from EBOS Group Limited ( (AU:EBO) ) is now available.

EBOS Group Limited has issued 4,277 fully paid ordinary shares under its Employee Share Plan, priced at NZ $39.52 per share. This issuance represents a minor increase of 0.00210451% in the total class of financial products, reflecting the company’s commitment to employee participation and retention.

More about EBOS Group Limited

EBOS Group Limited operates in the healthcare and animal care sectors, providing a range of products and services including pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and animal care products. The company is focused on serving markets in New Zealand and Australia.

