Ebiquity Appoints Ruben Schreurs as New CEO

Ebiquity plc, a leader in media investment analysis, has appointed Ruben Schreurs as its new CEO, succeeding Nick Waters who stepped down to pursue other opportunities. Schreurs, previously the Chief Strategy Officer of Ebiquity, is expected to drive the company’s growth and innovation in media intelligence with his strategic vision and entrepreneurial spirit. As the company looks to expand its presence in emerging media areas, this leadership change is poised to enhance shareholder value and client experiences.

