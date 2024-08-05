Ebiquity Announces CFO Julia Hubbard’s Exit

Ebiquity (GB:EBQ) has released an update.

Ebiquity Plc has announced the departure of Julia Hubbard from her position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of August 2, 2024, with her employment concluding on August 14. An external consultant will provide interim CFO duties with support from the internal finance team while the company searches for a permanent successor. The board expressed gratitude for Hubbard’s contributions and service to the company.

