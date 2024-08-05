Ebara Jitsugyo Experiences Mixed Financial Performance

Ebara Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (JP:6328) has released an update.

Ebara Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. reported a decrease in net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Despite this, the company has forecasted growth in net sales and profits for the full year ending December 31, 2024, and announced a dividend of 47.50 yen per share for the second quarter, with a full-year forecast dividend of 95.00 yen per share. The company’s financial position strengthened, with total assets and net assets increasing as of June 30, 2024, compared to the end of the previous year.

For further insights into JP:6328 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.