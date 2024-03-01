Eaton Updates Executive Compensation and Incentive Programs

Eaton (ETN) just unveiled an update.

The Compensation and Organization Committee of a company has set forth new performance criteria to determine executive incentive compensations for 2024, focusing on Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow, among other performance factors. This will impact over 3,100 employees, including the Executive Officers. Additionally, they’ve set individual incentive targets and established a long-term incentive program with awards based on the company’s shareholder returns relative to peers, offering the potential to earn up to 200% of the target share units.

