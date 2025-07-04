EasyJet Announces Major Shareholder Changes

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

EasyJet ( (GB:EZJ) ) has shared an announcement.

EasyJet PLC has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Bank of America Corporation acquiring or disposing of financial instruments that affect its voting rights. This transaction has resulted in a new total of 8.56% voting rights held by Bank of America, marking a substantial increase from the previous 3.20%. This shift in holdings could impact EasyJet’s decision-making processes and influence its strategic direction, potentially affecting stakeholders and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on GB:EZJ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EZJ is a Outperform.

EasyJet’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and attractive valuation, tempered by current bearish technical indicators. Corporate events further bolster confidence in the company’s strategic direction and future growth potential.

More about EasyJet

EasyJet PLC is a UK-based airline company that operates in the aviation industry, providing low-cost air travel services across Europe. The company focuses on offering affordable and convenient flight options to a wide range of destinations, catering to both leisure and business travelers.

Average Trading Volume: 5,006,820

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.97B

