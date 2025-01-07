EasyJet Announces Key Board Changes

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

EasyJet ( (GB:EZJ) ) has shared an announcement.

EasyJet announced a board restructuring with Moni Mannings stepping down from her role as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, to be succeeded by Sue Clark post the upcoming AGM. Additionally, Julie Chakraverty will join the board, bringing extensive experience in financial services and technology, which is expected to enhance EasyJet’s strategic focus on long-term shareholder value.

More about EasyJet

EasyJet plc operates in the airline industry, providing low-cost flight services across Europe. The company focuses on offering affordable travel options and maintaining a strong market presence in the aviation sector.

YTD Price Performance: -2.11%

Average Trading Volume: 2,091

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.08B

For detailed information about EZJ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.